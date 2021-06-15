Wellingborough man threw stash of drugs into neighbour's garden when police came knocking

David Savage.

A Wellingborough man has been jailed after he threw a rucksack of drugs into his neighbour's garden when police came knocking.

Officers visited David Savage's home in Jubilee Crescent just before 2pm on October 19, 2018, to make an arrest attempt.

But when they arrived the 46-year-old ran into the garden and threw a rucksack with drugs in over a hedge and into a neighbour's garden.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Inside that bag was a large quantity of white powder, scales and items used to package the powder.

Savage was later charged with possessing 155.78g of class B drug amphetamine with intent to supply, which he denied when he appeared before magistrates.

But in March magistrates convicted him of the offence and earlier this month, more than two-and-a-half years after his arrest, Savage was jailed.

Magistrates sentenced him to 26 weeks in prison because of the "nature and seriousness" of the offence.

Savage was also sentenced to one week in prison for failing to surrender having been released on bail, which will be served concurrently.