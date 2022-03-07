Wellingborough man remanded in custody after knife incident

A Wellingborough man has been remanded in custody after being charged in connection with a knife incident in the town.

The incident happened in Shelley Road at about 4.30pm on Tuesday, March 1, when a man armed with knives and a hammer was making threats to kill people in the area.

Dontell Roy Andrew Taylor, 22, has now been charged with public order, malicious communications and possession of a knife/bladed article.

Northampton Crown Court.