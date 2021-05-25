Wellingborough man jailed after driving at PCSOs

Northampton Magistrates' Court.

A Wellingborough man has been put behind bars after driving at two PCSOs as they were about to seize a vehicle .

The officers were in Gannet Lane on the Hemmingwell estate at about 10.30am on January 29 this year when they came across the vehicle.

They were in the process of seizing it but after the recovery agent arrived, 28-year-old Daniel Sharp came to the scene and got into the front seat.

Sharp, of nearby Sandpiper Lane, then drove it at a PCSO and caused him to fear injury, police said.

He then reversed it at a second PCSO before driving off.

Sharp was later arrested and charged with two counts of assaulting an emergency worker, which he admitted before magistrates in Northampton.

Last week magistrates jailed him for a total of 12 weeks because it was a "deliberate attack on a public servant".

Sharp was ordered to pay each PCSO £100 in compensation