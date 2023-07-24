A 41-year-old man has been charged with rape following an incident in Wellingborough.

The incident happened in Croyland Park on Saturday, July 15, between 3am and 4am, when a man was sexually assaulted by another man.

Anthony Bassett, of Midland Road, Wellingborough, has been charged with one count of rape and one count of sexual assault in connection with the incident.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: “He appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, July 22, and was remanded into custody before his next appearance at Northampton Crown Court on September 4, 2023.

“Police officers are still keen to hear from anyone with any information about the incident or anyone who may have witnessed the victim in Sheep Street where he was before the attack took place.