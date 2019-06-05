Wellingborough man charged with multiple offences

A man has been charged in connection with multiple offences in Wellingborough and Rothwell.

Daniel Farrant, 26, of Minerva Way in Wellingborough, was due to appear at Northampton Magistrates’ Court today (Wednesday).

He is charged with two counts of assaulting emergency workers relating to an incident in Wellingborough on May 21 and one count of burglary, relating to an offence in Wellingborough, on January 22.

Farrant is also charged with one count of malicious communications relating to December 12, 2018, one count of criminal damage relating to an incident in Rothwell on December 25, 2018, one count of assault relating to an incident in Wellingborough on March 17 and one public order offence relating to an incident on April 11 in Rothwell.