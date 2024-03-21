Wellingborough man charged with drug and firearm offences following police raid

The 45-year-old is due back in court in May
By Stephanie Weaver
Published 21st Mar 2024, 09:54 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A 45-year-old man has appeared at magistrates court in connection with the supply of drugs and the possession of offensive weapons.

James McFarlane of Sassoon Mews, Wellingborough was arrested following the execution of a search warrant at his home address on Tuesday (March 19)

shortly before 8.25am.

He appeared at Northampton Magistrates Court this weekHe appeared at Northampton Magistrates Court this week
He appeared at Northampton Magistrates Court this week
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

McFarlane was subsequently charged with the following offences:

- Possession of an offensive weapon in a private place

- Possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life/enable another to do so

- Possession with intent to supply a controlled Class A drug – cocaine

- Possession with intent to supply a controlled Class B drug – cannabis

- Possession of ammunition with intent to endanger life

- Acquire/use/possess criminal property

At yesterday’s hearing (Wednesday), magistrates sent the case to Northampton Crown Court for trial and McFarlane was remanded into custody until his next court appearance on May 1.