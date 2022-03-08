Wellingborough man charged after double stabbing at pub

A man has been remanded in custody after being charged over a double stabbing at a pub in Wellingborough.

Lewis Gladstone Jackson, 31, is accused of two counts of Section 18 GBH - wounding with intent - possession of a bladed article in a public place and with driving without insurance.

The charges are in connection with an incident at the Royal Oak in Doddington Road at about 8.50pm on Saturday, February 19.

Royal Oak, Wellingborough.

A man and a woman were stabbed in the incident but neither sustained life-threatening injuries.