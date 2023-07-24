News you can trust since 1931
Wellingborough litter picker assaulted after Queensway altercation

He was picking litter in the town
Alison Bagley
By Alison Bagley
Published 24th Jul 2023, 12:26 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Jul 2023, 12:26 BST

A Wellingborough litter picker, who witnessed an altercation between two people, has been assaulted.

He had been picking litter in Shelley Road when he was assaulted at the junction of Shelley Road and Brooke Close.

Witnesses are being sought to the incident that took place between 8.30pm and 9pm on Sunday, July 9.

The junction of Shelley Road and Brooke Close/GoogleThe junction of Shelley Road and Brooke Close/Google
The junction of Shelley Road and Brooke Close/Google
A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: “The incident occurred when the man was picking litter and witnessed an altercation between two people. As he walked past them, a woman became aggressive towards him and verbally abusive.

“The offender was a black woman, aged in her 30s, with a ponytail. She was wearing a cream-coloured hoodie and shorts. She was with another woman, who was white, also in her 30s and with ginger hair. She was wearing a black trap-star jumper, shorts and sunglasses.”

Anyone with information, including CCTV, doorbell, or dash-cam footage can call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.