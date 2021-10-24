Wellingborough dog owner spared prison after pet bit woman in the street

Northampton Magistrates' Court

A Wellingborough woman has been given a suspended prison sentence after her dog bit a member of the public in the street.

The victim was loading items into her car in Minerva Way at about 7pm on July 26 this year when she was approached by a Caucasian mountain dog named Sir Lancelot.

The dog then bit her to the right thigh causing bruising, swelling and puncture marks which required a trip to hospital.

Sir Lancelot's owner, 58-year-old Colette Karley, was then arrested over the incident.

At Northampton Magistrates' Court on Monday (October 18) she pleaded guilty to owning a dog which was dangerously out of control.

Magistrates said the offence was so serious a custodial sentence was the only option but gave Karley, of Minerva Way, another chance and suspended it.

Her prison sentence of 12 weeks was suspended for 12 months.

But magistrates used their powers to make an order depriving Karley of her rights to Sir Lancelot.