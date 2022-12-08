Wellingborough burglars make off with cash and printer after raiding flat
Police have launched an investigation and are appealing for witnesses
Two burglars broke into a Wellingborough flat before stealing a number of items.
Police have launched a burglary investigation after the incident in Stanley Road, which took place between 6am and 7pm on Monday, December 5.
Items taken included a HP MV computer printer which was still in its box, cash, a passport and cosmetic items.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “The suspects are described as a white man of a skinny build, with a pale complexion, wearing a hoodie, jeans and trainers, and a white woman, also with a pale complexion and of a skinny build, wearing a maroon-coloured hoodie, jeans and trainers.”
The spokesman urged anyone who may have information which could help their investigation to contact them.
Witnesses or anyone with doorbell or dash cam footage should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.