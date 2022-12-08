Wellingborough burglars make off with cash and printer after raiding flat

Two burglars broke into a Wellingborough flat before stealing a number of items.

Police have launched a burglary investigation after the incident in Stanley Road, which took place between 6am and 7pm on Monday, December 5.

Items taken included a HP MV computer printer which was still in its box, cash, a passport and cosmetic items.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “The suspects are described as a white man of a skinny build, with a pale complexion, wearing a hoodie, jeans and trainers, and a white woman, also with a pale complexion and of a skinny build, wearing a maroon-coloured hoodie, jeans and trainers.”

The spokesman urged anyone who may have information which could help their investigation to contact them.

