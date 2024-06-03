Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man who went on a one-man crime spree in Wellingborough as people celebrated the New Year has been jailed for more than five years.

On the nights of December 30 and 31, 2023, Michael Herbert William Clark, previously of Wellingborough, was seen on numerous doorbell cameras attempting to break into people’s homes.

The 56-year-old wearing a black beanie hat targeted a variety of Wellingborough addresses including those in Cleave Way, Fosse Close, Stow Close, Cotswold Drive and Evesham Close. Clark was seen to be trying door handles.

Lead investigator PC James Harris, said: “This was a great job from start to finish - from the diligent members of the public who called in Clark’s suspicious behaviour to the swift response of the officers deployed on the night.

Burglar Michael Clarke was caught on CCTV and doorbell cameras trying doors in Wellingborough/Northants Police

“I’m really pleased that we have got a good result here and that Clark is now safely behind bars, making the streets of Northamptonshire that little bit safer.

“I hope the result of this case reassures the public regarding how seriously we take reports of this nature. We will continue working hard to ensure more people like Michael Clark are put behind bars.”

On one occasion Clark managed to gain entry to a property whilst the occupants lay upstairs in their beds.

Police officers were called on the night of December 31 by concerned residents who had noticed Clark’s suspicious behaviour and he was arrested a short time later.

Burglar Michael Clarke in the back of a police car after being arrested in Wellingborough/Northants Police