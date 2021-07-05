Wellingborough attack saw man struck on head with metal object
He was taken to hospital with head injuries
A man was taken to hospital with head injuries after being struck with a metal object in Wellingborough's town centre yesterday (Sunday).
Eyewitnesses reported a police cordon being in place after the incident in Cambridge Street, near the junction with Market Street, at about 3pm.
A police spokesman said the victim, a man in his 40s, was struck on the head with 'some sort of metal object' by a group of young people.
He was taken to hospital with head injuries but has since been discharged.
Northamptonshire Police are appealing for witnesses and anyone with information should call 101, quoting crime number 21000372771.