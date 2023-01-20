Wedding and engagement rings stolen during burglary at Northampton home
A pillow case was also stolen
An engagement ring and a wedding ring were stolen from a Northampton home during a burglary.
The incident happened in Chiltern Avenue, Duston, between midday and 3pm on Wednesday, December 4, 2022.
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “The offender/s entered the rear of the property and conducted an untidy search of several rooms before stealing some items of jewellery.
"Among the items stolen were two rings. A 18ct gold V shaped wedding ring with diamonds set within the band and a gold engagement ring with a diamond cluster in the centre. The offenders also stole a pillowcase.”
Officers investigating this burglary now want to hear from anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area, or who may have been offered items of jewellery for sale in unusual circumstances.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number: 22000709998.