Weapons, assaults, drugs, drink-driving and indecent exposure offences dealt with by Northampton magistrates

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on October 6

DARREN BASON, aged 51, of Cyril Street, Northampton, possession of cocaine, failed to surrender to custody; fined £90, surcharge to fund victim services £36, Crown Prosecution Service costs £85.

VITALIE SULA, aged 40, of West Oval, Northampton, drink-driving, drove while disqualified, no insurance; 18 weeks in prison, surcharge £154, costs £85, disqualified for 48 months.

Local magistrates deal with hundreds of cases each week.

MARIUS STANKEVICIUS, aged 31, of Kingsland Avenue, Northampton, drink-driving, no insurance, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour towards a police officer; 20 weeks in prison, surcharge £128, costs £85, disqualified for 62 months.

JULIAN CREATA, aged 55, of Louise Road, Northampton, drunk and disorderly behaviour; fined £40, surcharge £16, costs £85.

DAN MERCHANT, aged 38, of Gloucester Crescent, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance, possession of cannabis, resisted police; fined £280, surcharge £112, costs £85, six points.

LUTIC NICUSOR, aged 25, of St Michael’s Avenue, Northampton, indecent exposure, threatening behaviour, assault by beating, criminal damage; six months in prison suspended for 18 months, 120 hours unpaid work, fined £705, surcharge £154, compensation of £545.

Advertisement Hide Ad

LUTIC NICUSOR, aged 25, of St Michaels Avenue, Northampton, carried an offensive weapon in public; two weeks in prison suspended for 18 months, 120 hours unpaid work.

TENDAI DYIRAKUMUNDA, aged 38, of Birchfield Road East, Northampton, carried an offensive weapon in public, failed to surrender to custody, threatening behaviour; community order with curfew requirement for six months, 40 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85.

COREY MULLINS, aged 25, of Auctioneers Court, Northampton, two charges of assault by beating; 230 hours unpaid work, compensation of £400.

ALISON CLARE PANTER, aged 39, of Kirton Close, Northampton, two charges of assault by beating; 80 hours unpaid work, compensation of £200, surcharge £114, costs £85.

Advertisement Hide Ad

■ These cases were heard on October 7

MARTIN JOSEPH MONTGOMERY, aged 38, of Melbourne Walk, Northampton, threatening behaviour; community order, fined £138, surcharge £95, costs £85.

JULIE ANN FITZPATRICK, aged 60, of Victoria Road, Northampton, carried a kitchen knife in public; four months in prison suspended for six months, surcharge £154, costs £85.

AKROFI MENSAH AYESU, aged 52, of Newton Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £138, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

IVAN PETER DABBS, aged 53, of Bailiff Street, Northampton, speeding; fined £230, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

KATIE STELLA PARKER, aged 42, of Bradlaugh Crescent, Northampton, speeding on July 7, 2022; fined £184, surcharge £34, costs £90, four points.

KATIE STELLA PARKER, aged 42, of Bradlaugh Crescent, Northampton, speeding on November 28, 2021; fined £92, three points.

WAYNE LEA BROWN, aged 47, of Tower Field Square, Northampton, speeding; fined £169, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

KARLA JOY HURST, aged 28, of Dallington Road, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £120, surcharge £34, costs £90, six points.

CLINTON OBENG OPPONG ANTWI, aged 21, of Flaxwell Court, Northampton, speeding, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; fined £40, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in

Advertisement Hide Ad

public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Addresses included here are provided by Service and are those given by the defendant. They are only withheld when there is a court order in place. Any queries in relation to the addresses should be directed to the court service.