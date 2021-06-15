Weapon-wielding gang chase boy in Wicksteed Park

Wicksteed Park

A gang armed with weapons shouted threats at a boy in Wicksteed Park before chasing him.

Today (Tuesday) police launched an appeal for witnesses after the terrifying incident in Kettering earlier this month.

One 16-year-old boy has already been arrested and released on bail.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The boy was threatened near the bridge area, next to the boating lake, as he rode his bike between 6.30pm and 7pm on June 4.

The gang shouted at him before chasing him with weapons.

A police spokesman said: "One of the offenders was riding a grey and orange Carrera bike and was wearing a full blue tracksuit and carrying a black man-type bag.

"A second offender rode an electric bike and was dressed all in grey.