Weapon-wielding gang chase boy in Wicksteed Park
Police have launched an appeal for information
A gang armed with weapons shouted threats at a boy in Wicksteed Park before chasing him.
Today (Tuesday) police launched an appeal for witnesses after the terrifying incident in Kettering earlier this month.
One 16-year-old boy has already been arrested and released on bail.
The boy was threatened near the bridge area, next to the boating lake, as he rode his bike between 6.30pm and 7pm on June 4.
The gang shouted at him before chasing him with weapons.
A police spokesman said: "One of the offenders was riding a grey and orange Carrera bike and was wearing a full blue tracksuit and carrying a black man-type bag.
"A second offender rode an electric bike and was dressed all in grey.
"Witnesses or anyone with information which could assist the investigation are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting reference number 21000309138. Or alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111."