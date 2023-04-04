Watch video from drugs raids across Corby, Kettering and Rothwell
Numerous items including suspected Class A drugs, cash and weapons were seized during the raids
Police have released this video after carrying out a series of planned warrants at premises across Kettering, Corby and Rothwell on Thursday (March 30).
As a result, officers arrested five men and seized items including suspected Class A drugs, cash, designer clothing and watches and a number of weapons.
Senior investigating officer Detective Inspector Carrie Powers, of the force’s Serious and Organised Crime Unit, said: “Drugs harm and serious and organised crime are matters of priority for Northamptonshire Police.
“Drugs destroy lives and have a huge impact on our communities, and Northamptonshire Police is committed to tackling that drug crime and dismantling serious and organised crime.”
The three men arrested and charged with conspiracy to supply Class A drugs and money laundering offences are Matthew Coote, 34, of Windmill Avenue, Kettering, Callum Head, 28, of Pryor Road, Kettering, and Freddie Allen, 30, of St Oswald’s Close, Kettering.
All three appeared before magistrates on Friday (March 31) and were remanded in custody ahead of their next court appearance at Northampton Crown Court on May 11.
Two men were also arrested on suspicion of the same offences and bailed pending further investigation – a 43-year-old Rothwell man and a 24-year-old man from Great Oakley.
The warrants were executed at a commercial property in London Road, Kettering, and addresses in Windmill Avenue, Kettering, St Oswald’s Close, Kettering, Summerfield Road, Kettering, Columbus Crescent, Rothwell, and Woodlands Lane, Great Oakley.
If you see anything suspicious or have information about suspected illegal activity, you can call 101.