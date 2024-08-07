WATCH: Two Northampton men banned from keeping animals for life after horrific abuse against dog

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

WARNING: This article and video contains details and footage of a distressing nature.

Two Northampton men have been banned from keeping animals for life after horrific abuse against a Husky dog called Bruno.

Joshua Richards and Liam Cottle both of Balfour Road appeared before Northampton Magistrates Court for sentencing on July 22, after they pleaded guilty to animal abuse charges.

24-year-old Richards pleaded guilty to three offences of causing unnecessary suffering to Bruno, through intimidatory behaviour and inappropriate handling. Cottle, aged 31, pleaded guilty to causing unnecessary suffering to Bruno by failing to exercise reasonable care and supervision in respect of the protection of the dog.

Bruno was abused by two Northampton men. Photo: RSPCA.

Cottle’s charge relates to the time frame of July to November last year. Richards’ relates to three occasions – June 6, June 24 and November 14 last year.

The offending came to light after the RSPCA was provided with video evidence of Bruno being caused to suffer by the rough and inappropriate handling by Richards, which can bee seen in the footage above. Richards can be seen shouting at Bruno, holding his mouth closed, dragging him by his neck and pushing him around.

Bruno was taken into RSPCA care and has now found a new, loving home.

An expert vet examined the footage and wrote a report about the incidents. The RSPCAS has since released some of that report.

It says: “Suffering may be experienced mentally as well as physically. Fear and distress is a suffering emotion.

“An animal will display behaviours indicative of suffering which include, body language and vocalisation. ‘Bruno’ can be seen and heard to be displaying these types of behaviours on a number of occasions when being handled by Richards.

“On a number of occasions ‘Bruno’ remains very still and does not move in posture or position while the defendant is shouting at the dog and/or physically abusing the dog. This is an indication of learned helplessness and confirms ‘Bruno’ has been subjected to fear and distress on a number of occasions. ‘Bruno’ can also be heard to vocalise in a distressful manner when being handled which is an outward display of fear and/or physical pain.”

Speaking after the case RSPCA inspector Michelle Hare added: “Despite everything that Bruno has been through he was the sweetest happy dog while in RSPCA care and I am so happy that he has found a loving new home which he so deserved and he can now live the rest of his life without fear.

“This incident highlights that it is never acceptable to physically intimidate and inappropriately handle an animal.”

Richards was sentenced to a 24 week prison sentence suspended for 12 months and ordered to carry out 20 Rehabilitation Activity Requirement days. He was also ordered to pay £350 court costs and a victim surcharge of £154.

Cottle was sentenced to a 12 month community order, including 10 Rehabilitation Activity Requirement days and 100 hours unpaid work. He was ordered to pay court costs of £350 and a victim surcharge of £114.

Both men were banned from keeping all animals for life.