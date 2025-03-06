WATCH: Terrifying doorbell footage shows ‘monstrous’ attack against Northampton woman as former partner jailed

A Northampton woman who was subjected to a terrifying attack by her former partner bravely gave evidence in court and supplied her doorbell footage to police to make sure her abuser was put behind bars.

Daniel Whelan, formerly of Newport Pagnell Road, appeared at Northampton Crown Court on December 3, 2024 for sentencing for a number of charges.

The 29-year-old pleaded guilty to an actual bodily harm (ABH) charge and sending offensive messages. He was then found guilty by a jury of another ABH charge and an intentional strangulation charge.

The incident took place in the early hours of January 27 last year, just four days after Whelan had been released from a seven-year sentence for grievous bodily harm against another woman.

During the 2024 attack, Whelan strangled a woman and repeatedly struck her to the face, causing face and neck injuries, which required hospital treatment. She was eventually able to flee and seek help from a neighbour who called 999.

The woman then bravely supported the police investigation and provided officers with doorbell footage of the attack and recordings of phone calls with Whelan detailing how he wanted to attack her with acid and threatening to kill her. Whelan also sent her a voice note on Snapchat where he told her he would go and abduct another woman and rape her, according to Northamptonshire Police.

The survivor also agreed to the footage and audio recordings being shared publicly in a bid to raise awareness.

Speaking afterwards, investigating officer Detective Constable Gina Anderson said: “Daniel Whelan is a very dangerous offender who in my opinion poses a huge risk to women and always will.

“His behaviour towards this woman was nothing short of monstrous, and to me the evidence showed that he thought he could act exactly as he wanted, with no consequences.

“The survivor in this case has shown incredible bravery, both throughout the investigation and in court giving evidence. She has ensured he has faced consequences for what he put her through.

“I very much hope she can take pride in the fact her courage and strength has ensured Whelan has additional convictions on his record and has received another custodial sentence.

“We know how difficult and dangerous it is to leave an abusive relationship, but I want to stress that any abuse is never the victim’s fault. Help is out there, and we are committed to undertaking robust investigations in order to bring offenders before the courts and ensure they are held accountable.”

Whelan was sentenced to a total of two years and 11 months’ in prison. He was also made subject to an indefinite restraining order preventing him from going near the survivor or contacting her by any means.

If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this report, find advice and support – including how to make a report – on the police website here.

Report non-emergency crime and information via 101 or online at www.northants.police.uk/RO. In an emergency, always call 999.