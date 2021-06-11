WATCH: Ten people arrested in connection with knife crime in Northampton this week

Northamptonshire Police made ten arrests this week in connection with knife crimes.

Ten people have been arrested in connection with knife crime after warrants were executed across Northampton this week.

Wednesday (June 9) saw officers execute six warrants on that morning alone, which resulted in a total of six arrests. An additional four warrants were executed yesterday (June 10) with a further four people arrested.

The ten people arrested are eight men aged 18, 19, 19, 19, 19, 21, 25 and 27, one woman aged 21 and one boy aged 17.

Detective Superintendent at Northamptonshire Police, Paul Rymarz, said: “Knife crime is a matter of priority for this Force and as you can see here, we leave no stone unturned when it comes to our efforts in bringing the offenders to justice.

“Whilst this is a live and complex investigation which we cannot go into too much detail about at this time, we hope the execution of these warrants and these ten arrests sends a very clear message to people who carry knives and engage in violent crime."

All ten arrests were made in connection with ongoing investigations into a number of knife crimes in Northampton in early 2021. This includes a stabbing incident where a man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. He has since been released and is continuing with his recovery.

DS Rymarz continued: "“People may think warrants are used only in situations where the aim is to seize drugs, however, the ones executed this week shows that that is not in the case and also demonstrates the seriousness with which we take knife crime.”

In addition to the ten arrests made this week, a quantity of drugs and cash were seized as part of the warrants.

Neighbourhood Policing Sergeant Lee Flavell, said: “In addition to today’s enforcement, we are following up with work, alongside our partners, in the Goldings and Blackthorn area.

“Anyone who has any concerns is encouraged to speak to one of their neighbourhood policing officers as we will be more than happy to help.”