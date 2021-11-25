Watch staged Higham Ferrers car crash live as police highlight drink-drive dangers

The event is taking place in Higham Ferrers

A staged car crash will take place in Higham Ferrers tomorrow night (Friday) to highlight the realities of drink-driving.

The event in the market square, which takes place at 7pm, will see police officers arrest one of the vehicle’s occupants and Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service cut a “casualty” out.

Both services will then speak to the public about their work and the dangers of being anything other than 100 per cent switched on when driving a vehicle.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Neighbourhood Policing Beat Bus and fire engines will also be present at the event, which is being is supported by Northamptonshire Police, Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue Service, and the Town Council.

Neighbourhood Policing Sergeant Leigh Françoise Goodwin said: “The purpose of Friday’s event is to highlight the realities of drinking and then driving, the tragic consequences of making the selfish and dangerous decision to get behind the wheel when intoxicated, and the work both emergency services do at the scene of a road traffic collision.

“We are hoping for as many people as possible to come along and officers from both services will be more than happy to chat to those present about the work that we do or to answer any questions people may have.”

Station manager at Rushden Fire Station, Craig Douglas said: “We are working with our police colleagues to raise awareness of the dangers of drink driving, to help reduce the number of road incidents we attend, especially as we approach the Christmas period.