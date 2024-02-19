WATCH: Robber who used crutch to attack shop worker jailed - after victim fought back with shoe

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A robber who faked injury and attacked a shop worker with a crutch got more than he bargained for when the woman defended herself and hit him with her shoe.

Liam Tristram, 35, denied the robbery – but has now been jailed after a jury found him guilty.

Police have now released CCTV footage of the attack, and praised the shop worker who tackled him.

The shop worker tackles Liam Tristram (inset) after he carried out the robbery

The court heard Tristam entered the shop in St Johns Street, Peterborough, at about 9am on 30 June. He was pretending to be injured by using the crutch to increase the element of surprise.

He asked for a pack of tobacco and, with the shop worker’s back turned, he went behind the counter and hit her several times with the crutch, causing her to fall over.

Tristram then stole an estimated £450 worth of tobacco and two bottles of spirits, before making an unsuccessful attempt to steal the till.

He left the shop, leaving the crutch behind. The victim fled the shop and when Tristram exited, the victim defended herself with her shoe, trying to hit him. Tristram demanded a further pack of tobacco from the victim and then re-entered the shop and stole a bottle of coke, before getting on a bike and cycling off.

Tristram was identified from footage captured at the scene and spotted by CCTV operators the following day.

Police were notified and he was arrested in City Road. He had an empty bottle of vodka and a pouch of tobacco believed to have been stolen in the robbery.

He denied robbery, but was found guilty following a trial at Peterborough Crown Court in January.

On Thursday (15 February), at the same court, Tristram, of London Road, Yaxley, was jailed for six years.

DC Pete Wise said: “We take retail crime and attacks like this on shop workers very seriously.