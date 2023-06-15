WATCH: Man speeds off with police officer’s fingers trapped in door and hits two cars in Northampton

A driver avoided prison last week after speeding off in Northampton town centre with a police officer’s fingers stuck in the car door then smashing into two cars - police have now released the shocking body worn video of the incident.

Officers became suspicious of 22-year-old Adam Masood when they witnessed the manner in which he was driving up and down Bridge Street on June 12 last year.

The vehicle he was driving - a white Range Rover - also showed as being registered to someone from the Devon and Cornwall area.

Adam Masood, aged 22, was given a 12 month community order for dangerous driving on Friday, June 9.

Body-worn video shows two police officers approaching the vehicle, which has one passenger, when Masood pulls up on the side of Bridge Street.

A police officer knocked on the car’s window, asking Masood: “How are you doing, mate? You good?”

“Just turn your engine off for a sec, dude,” the officer adds.

When Masood did not do this, the police officer prompted, “Mate? Turn it off?”

In a matter of seconds, Masood is seen rapidly turning the steering wheel before smashing into the parked car ahead of him.

A police officer opens the driver’s door in an attempt to stop the driver but he sped off - with the police officer’s fingers momentarily trapped in the door - before colliding with a second car on the other side of the road.

The footage then ends showing Masood speeding off down Bridge Street towards Victoria Promenade.

The Range Rover was later found abandoned near Castilian Street and both the defendant and passenger were arrested in nearby St Giles Street. The damage cost the vehicle’s owner around £5,000.

Northampton Crown Court heard that the vehicle had been parked at London Heathrow Airport on December 12 when it had been taken without permission by another person, who then allowed Masood to drive it in Northampton.

Masood, of Goldhawk Road in London, was sentenced to a 12 month community order for dangerous driving on Friday, June 9 . He must attend 30 rehabilitation requirement days and carry out 120 hours of unpaid work.