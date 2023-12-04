‘In one clip, an officer had to repeatedly knock on the window of a Transit van after the driver was so drunk he had passed out at the wheel’

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This is the moment a drink-driver tells police officers in Northamptonshire he was swerving all over the road to avoid POTHOLES.

The motorist was caught on film slurring his excuse to officers who stopped him after other road users raised the alarm about his erratic driving.

He asks police: "How has this come about?"

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northamptonshire Police

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An officer replies: "We've had a phone call in relation to the manner of your driving, I've then witnessed your driving being that lower than what I believe someone who's currently not drink driving to be."

The driver then interrupts and says: “I was trying to stop driving over bloody potholes.”

The clip is part of a video compilation released by Northamptonshire Police as the force launches its annual winter campaign to promote safer driving.

Another man was caught driving at 70mph on a busy road while another drink-driver was caught with open beer cans in the car.

Stills from a video released by Northamptonshire Police which shows people arrested on suspicion of drink and drug driving. Release date December 4 2023

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In one clip, an officer had to repeatedly knock on the window of a Transit van after the driver was so drunk he had passed out at the wheel.

He admitted “drinking too much” but officers found his breath test revealed he had 103mcg per 100ml of breath – almost three times the legal limit which is 35mcg.

Another video shows a driver stopping his car on the zig-zag lines of a motorway slip road after being instructed to follow officers to a safer road.

The bemused officer says: “Why have you stopped there?

Stills from a video released by Northamptonshire Police which shows people arrested on suspicion of drink and drug driving. Release date December 4 2023.

“Don’t stop on the motorway.”

During another stop of a suspected drug driver, a cop tells the motorist: “Your car stinks of weed, have you got some in there?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The driver replies: “I might have a little bit mate to be honest, I don’t know.”

Meanwhile another suspected drink-driver repeatedly asks an officer if he will be arrested.

Stills from a video released by Northamptonshire Police which shows people arrested on suspicion of drink and drug driving. Release date December 4 2023.

Finally, the exasperated cop tells him: “I suspect you probably will get arrested for drink driving because you’ve asked me that about four times.”

The driver replies: “Yeah I probably am, am I going to nicked for that?”

The officer says: “Yeah probably. I think so.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another video shows an officer taking a swab of a driver’s tongue which reveals he had taken cocaine.

Another man, who was a passenger in the car, then tells cops: “[He failed] on what cocaine? That’s alright, that’s nothing mate.”

During another stop, an officer is audibly shocked at the recklessness of a drunk driver.

Stills from a video released by Northamptonshire Police which shows people arrested on suspicion of drink and drug driving. Release date December 4 2023

He is heard saying: “They’ve got child seats in the back for God’s sake.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another driver was also caught hurtling 70mph down a road in a 30mph zone while over the limit.

Drivers who cause a death while driving under the influence of drink or drugs face up to 14 years’ in prison.

Last year Northamptonshire Police arrested a total of 995 people on suspicion of drink driving.

Between January and September of this year, a further 707 road users were been caught drink driving.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Figures show incidents of drink driving are rising year on year.

During last year’s winter campaign, 99 motorists were charged with drink driving and 18 arrested for failing a roadside drug test.

This compared to 83 and 13 respectively for the same period in 2021.

Inspector Ian Wills, of Northamptonshire Police Roads Policing Team, said: “Even the slightest amount of alcohol or drugs in your system can affect the way you drive, increasing the risk of serious harm to yourself and other road users.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s not possible to say how much alcohol you can drink and stay below the limit as the way alcohol affects you depends on various factors, and the risks of getting behind the wheel, not just on the night when you have been drinking, but also the morning after, could be fatal.”