Two drivers have pleaded guilty to dangerous driving after a 'road rage' incident in a Northamptonshire village. Photo: Northamptonshire Police.

Dashcam footage of a “reckless” overtaking incident in a Northamptonshire village has been released by police after both motorists pleaded guilty to dangerous driving.

Kevin Rowley and Michael Drage appeared before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on September 4 after the alleged “road rage” incident took place on May 21, this year in Chapel Brampton.

Rowley, aged 59, and 50-year-old Drage, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving after their actions were caught on another driver's dashcam, which was then submitted to Northamptonshire Police.

The footage shows Rowley and Drage overtaking each other in their respective KIA Sportage and Mercedes cars, brake checking as well as at times driving at excessive speed on the rural road.

The footage was uploaded to the force’s Operation Snap online portal and when reviewed, police officers believed that the video proved Rowley and Drage had deliberately caused the other to take evasive action, endangering both themselves and other road users.

Both drivers were interviewed and were subsequently charged with driving dangerously.

PC Mo Allsopp-Clarke of Northamptonshire Police’s Safer Roads Team said: “The actions of Kevin Rowley and Michael Drage were not only reckless and dangerous, but purely selfish. It is clear from the footage that the manner of their driving put innocent road users at risk.

“Together with our Northamptonshire Safer Roads Alliance partners, reducing the number of people who are killed or seriously injured on our roads remains our focus, and we are pleased two more dangerous drivers have been taken off our roads.

“We take instances of poor driving very seriously and through Operation Snap, 16 drivers have been successfully prosecuted for dangerous driving since its launch four years ago and we would encourage people to install dash-cams to help us make our roads safer for everyone.”

Rowley of Camelot Way, and Drage of Falcutt Way, were both disqualified from driving for 12 months and will have to take an extended driving test to regain their licences. Each must also complete 150 hours of unpaid community work, pay £85 costs and £114 victim surcharge.