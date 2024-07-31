Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A driver has been disqualified after he was caught on another motorist’s dashcam overtaking dangerously on the A5 in Northamptonshire.

John Downes, of Leicester Road in Shilton, Coventry, appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on July 15 where he pleaded guilty to one count of driving his motor vehicle dangerously.

Shortly before 1pm on March 21 this year, the 50-year-old was recorded by another driver’s dashcam as he overtook on solid white lines into the path of oncoming traffic on the A5 Watling Street, near the village of Dodford.

In the footage, Downes was driving his Audi Q7 north along the single carriageway when he carried out the dangerous manoeuvre, forcing an oncoming motorist to mount the verge to avoid a three-vehicle collision.

The footage was uploaded to Northamptonshire Police’s Operation Snap online portal and when reviewed, police officers believed that the video proved Downes had deliberately caused the motorist to take evasive action, endangering both himself and other road users.

PC Mo Allsopp-Clarke of Northamptonshire Police’s Safer Roads Team said: “It is hard to understand why so many people continue to put their own life and the lives of others at risk when the consequences of getting it wrong are so extreme.

“Holding a driving licence is a privilege, not a right and it’s clear from the footage that John Downes’ driving on that day fell short of the standard required to use our roads legally and responsibly. It is just by sheer luck that his actions did not cause a serious collision.

“Together with our Northamptonshire Safer Roads Alliance partners, reducing the number of people who are killed or seriously injured on our roads remains our focus, and we are pleased another dangerous driver has been taken off our roads.

“We take instances of poor driving very seriously and through Operation Snap, 29 drivers have been successfully prosecuted for dangerous driving since its launch four years ago. We would encourage people to install dash-cams to help us make our roads safer for everyone.”