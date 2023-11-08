WATCH: Dangerous driver leads police on high speed chase through streets of Northampton

The dangerous driver repeatedly ran red lights in Northampton.

Footage of a high speed police pursuit in Northampton has been released after a dangerous driver was sentenced.

Mark Daniels, of Athlone Road, Lambeth, London appeared at Northampton Crown Court on October 20 after he pleaded guilty to driving dangerously and driving without insurance.

The 25-year-old ran red lights and drove on the wrong side of the road in Northampton as he tried to avoid officers, in his VW Golf in the early hours of August 21 this year.

Police say officers spotted the car, which records showed did not have valid insurance. When they went to pull the vehicle over in St Peter’s Way, the driver made off along St Andrew’s Road and into residential streets in Semilong at speeds of up to 60mph, running red lights and repeatedly driving on the wrong side of the road, at one point narrowly avoiding a collision with a lorry.

After striking a kerb and damaging a wheel, the driver eventually had to pull over on the A4500 Weedon Road.

Speaking afterwards, investigating officer PC Ben Crossland, of the Roads Policing Team, said: “Vehicle checks are the bread and butter of roads policing, and most drivers pull over safely and calmly when we need to speak to them about potential offences.

“Instead, Mark Daniels decided to try to drive off from us, risking not only his own and his three passengers’ safety but that of other road users by speeding at up to 60mph in 30-limit areas, going through major junctions on red lights, and repeatedly travelling on the wrong side of the road, including on a dual carriageway and around the residential Tower Square roundabout.

“He placed everyone in his car and those around it in huge danger by his poor decision-making and faced with the overwhelming evidence provided by our dash-cam footage I’m glad he finally did the right thing and pleaded guilty.”