WATCH: CCTV footage released after three retail units damaged following fire in Weston Favell

CCTV footage of a man police want to speak to has been released, after a fire in Weston Favell, which damaged three retail units.

The incident happened between 2.15am and 3am on Tuesday, June 25 at the rear of Weston Favell Shopping Centre.

Police believe the fire was started deliberately. Officers also say two ruptured gas pumps were set alight, causing substantial fire and smoke damage to three retail units.

Officers believe the man in the clip may have information which could assist with their investigation and are appealing for him or anyone who may recognise him to get in touch.

Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number: 24000372838.