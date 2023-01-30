Watch as police descend into busy Northampton neighbourhood following reports of knife-wielding man

Police descended into a busy Northampton neighbourhood following reports of a man threatening a woman with a knife.

Northamptonshire Police say they received a report at about 7.30pm on Friday (January 27) that a man was threatening a woman with a knife in Axe Head Road, Briar Hill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers said: “No one was injured and enquiries are being progressed to arrest the offender. Anyone with any information should call us quoting ref number 2300055921.”

Pictures from the scene on Friday night shows four police vehicles entering the estate