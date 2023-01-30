Watch as police descend into busy Northampton neighbourhood following reports of knife-wielding man
Witnesses are being urged to contact police
Police descended into a busy Northampton neighbourhood following reports of a man threatening a woman with a knife.
Northamptonshire Police say they received a report at about 7.30pm on Friday (January 27) that a man was threatening a woman with a knife in Axe Head Road, Briar Hill.
Officers said: “No one was injured and enquiries are being progressed to arrest the offender. Anyone with any information should call us quoting ref number 2300055921.”
A video caught by a member of the public shows at least four police vehicles responded to the call.