Watch as Corby man leads police on 100mph chase - while over drink-drive limit

This is the moment a Corby motorcyclist led police on a 100mph chase - all while over the drink-drive limit.

Graham Blanchett hared around the town on his 600cc Yamaha in "19 minutes of madness" in the early hours of August 10 last year.

Thankfully his actions didn't affect any other motorists before he was bought to stop by a police stinger.

Blanchett approaching a roundabout.

He later gave a reading which was over the drink-drive limit - the third time in his life he has done so - but was spared from prison after a court heard about his remorse, the prospect of rehabilitation and the impact a prison sentence would have on others.

Sentencing, Her Honour Judge Adrienne Lucking QC told the 36-year-old: "It's exceptionally fortunate that no-one else was inconvenienced, let alone injured or killed.

"Your behaviour was frankly extraordinary."

On Monday (June 14) Northampton Crown Court heard police were on patrol in Danesholme Road at about 1.30am when they noticed two bikes coming out of nearby Morrisons.

One disappeared and the other, being ridden by Blanchett, accelerated past them at speed.

Officers put their blue lights on and started chasing him but rather than stop, Blanchett dangerously continued through the streets of Corby.

He rode up Oakley Road, into Lyveden Way and up Butland Road before speeding into Sower Leys Road, into Jubilee Avenue and onwards to Westcott Way, crossing onto the other side of the road at one point before reaching the BP Fourways roundabout.

Police continued chasing him around the area before Blanchett, of Norse Walk, eventually turned onto the A43 link road where he reached more high speeds before coming to a halt after riding over a stinger at Barford Bridge, the court heard.

Prosecutor Jonathan Eley said Blanchett reached 106mph at one point in the chase.

But, even though the chase was caught on dash-cam, he told police he was not travelling at excess speed.

Mr Eley said: "He tried to claim he was sticking to the speed limits. He tried to say that he did not go anywhere near 100mph."

Blanchett gave a reading of 40mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath when he was breathalysed. The legal limit is 35mcg. The court heard he had been banned from driving in both 2006 and 2010 for driving with excess alcohol.

When later interviewed by police he said: "I panicked. I have just passed my test and did not want to lose my licence."

He later admitted dangerous driving, driving with excess alcohol and failing to stop.

Mitiigating, Marcus Kraehling-Smith said Blanchett had built up his own business and had two members of staff who would lose their job if he went to prison.

He said the motorcyclist couldn't explain why he did what he did.

He said: "Quite simply he is kicking himself. He has put everything he values in jeopardy by 19 minutes of madness."

Judge Lucking QC sentenced Blanchett to eight months in prison, suspended for two years.

She reserved any breaches of the suspended sentence to herself, meaning Blanchett will be in front of her if he fails to comply with the conditions of his sentence.

And she warned him what would happen if she saw him in the dock again.

She said: "I promise you that if you breach this order I will send you to prison."

Blanchett will have to wear a tag for three months and must remain at home between 8pm and 5am each day.

He must also complete 250 hours of unpaid work, take part in rehabilitation activities and pay costs of £450.