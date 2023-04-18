News you can trust since 1931
Watch as brazen thief steals more than £200 of power tools from driveway in Northampton

The owner wants to warn others about theft in the area

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 18th Apr 2023, 12:32 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Apr 2023, 12:32 BST

Power tools worth more than £200 were stolen in broad daylight from a Northampton driveway.

The incident happened in Addison Road, Abington on Saturday (April 15) when the owner briefly left the tools unattended, while he went into the house.

When he returned, a drill machine and circular saw had been stolen.

Power tools were stolen from a driveway in Northampton on Saturday (April 15).Power tools were stolen from a driveway in Northampton on Saturday (April 15).
The owner caught the incident on a doorbell camera and is hoping it can help to warn others of incidents of theft in the area. They said: “We are just surprised about what happened, it’s unbelievable.”

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “The theft of the tools occurred at about midday on Saturday when the owner briefly left his tools unattended on the driveway of a house in Addison Road, Northampton, while he went into the address.

“When he returned to the driveway a few minutes later, the tools had been stolen.”

The owner valued the tools at around £200 to £250.

Anyone who witnessed this incident, has any information or has been offered any tools for sale in unusual circumstances, is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 230008470.