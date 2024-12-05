Drivers and homeowners are being urged to increase their security, after an Audi was stolen from outside a property in a Northamptonshire village.

The incident happened at around 2.30am on Tuesday (December 3), when a home was broken into in Yelvertoft, with an Audi RS4 then stolen from outside the property.

Northamptonshire Police say this is one of a number of car key burglaries in rural villages recently, which is why they are are urging drivers to take simple steps to protect their homes and vehicles.

Officers are asking people to evaluate their home security and consider adding security lighting, CCTV, or locks on garden gates, as well as keeping their car keys secure and away from doors or windows.

Northamptonshire Police is issuing advice to drivers and homeowners to protect their cars and homes this winter, after a spate of rural village burglaries.

Detective Inspector Gav Suttie, of the force’s Burglary Team West, said: “Our advice is simple but can make a real difference in making your home and vehicle less attractive to thieves.

“It can be easy to become complacent if you live in a quiet village, but criminals can and do travel so we’re hoping to remind people of the easy things they can do to protect themselves.”

Advice for protecting your home and vehicle

Lock all doors and windows when you go out, and get into the habit of keeping your door locked even when you’re at home

Evaluate your home security – adding layers such as extra lighting, CCTV/smart doorbell and decent locks on garages and gates all come together to deter criminals

Keep your keys in a secure location out of sight, and take them upstairs when you go to bed

Store keyless entry vehicle fobs in a Faraday pouch – the Defender Signal Blocker – RFID Faraday pouch is a police-approved product and costs around £7 for two

If you can, park your car in a secure garage, or behind a secure gate if you park your car on a driveway

Make sure your car is parked under good lighting – this means potential offenders can be easily seen, increasing the chances of putting them off trying to steal your car, and of them being caught if they do

Any suspicious activity should be reported by calling Northamptonshire Police on 101. Always call 999 if a crime is in progress or life could be at risk.