Warning to dog owners after off-lead Labradors cause heavily pregnant sheep distress in Northamptonshire field

A warning has been issued to dog owners after off-lead Labradors caused a heavily pregnant sheep distress in a Northamptonshire field.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened between 9am and 10am on April 29 when a man and woman were seen walking two black Labradors off the lead between the villages of Piddington and Preston Deanery.

Police say the dogs ran into a field of heavily pregnant sheep causing them distress, while their owners failed to take any action and bring them under control.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rural Crime Sergeant Abigail Anstead said: “The worrying of livestock can have devastating consequences leading to the death of animals, but all of this is completely avoidable if people walking dogs keep them on a lead and under control.”

The incident happened in a field between Preston Deanery and Piddington.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or anyone with information which could help identify the offenders.

Call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111, quoting incident number: 25000246121.

Information can be submitted online: www.northants.police.uk/RO and crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information.