Warning to dog owners after off-lead Labradors cause heavily pregnant sheep distress in Northamptonshire field
The incident happened between 9am and 10am on April 29 when a man and woman were seen walking two black Labradors off the lead between the villages of Piddington and Preston Deanery.
Police say the dogs ran into a field of heavily pregnant sheep causing them distress, while their owners failed to take any action and bring them under control.
Rural Crime Sergeant Abigail Anstead said: “The worrying of livestock can have devastating consequences leading to the death of animals, but all of this is completely avoidable if people walking dogs keep them on a lead and under control.”
Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or anyone with information which could help identify the offenders.
Call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111, quoting incident number: 25000246121.
Information can be submitted online: www.northants.police.uk/RO and crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information.