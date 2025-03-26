Warning after cold callers target area of Northampton and charge residents thousands for 'substandard work'

A warning has been issued by police after cold callers targeted an area of Northampton, charging residents thousands for “substandard work”, which did not need doing.

Northamptonshire Police says it has received several reports in recent weeks of traders cold calling at addresses in and around the Duston area, touting for business.

Thousands of pounds have been handed over for a job that does not need doing and is sometimes not completed, so police are issuing a warning.

A spokeswoman for the force said: “On each occasion, the rogue trader informed the homeowner that their roof needs repairing, before providing them with what seems a reasonable quote to replace a loose tile or unblock guttering.

“However, the relatively small cost soon escalates into tens of thousands of pounds for work that does not need completing, with the traders often using high-pressured or intimidating tactics to get householders to part with large amounts of cash.

“Homeowners are usually left paying way over the odds in cash for substandard work, which comes with no guarantees and with is often dangerous and needs rectifying. Sometimes the work is never completed despite thousands of pounds being handed over.”

Sergeant Michael Rogers of the Force’s Economic Crime Unit added: “We would urge anybody that is cold called or contacted out of the blue regarding roofing or any other building work on their property not to engage with or entertain these traders.

“If you are contacted or cold called by somebody claiming your property requires repairs, politely decline their offer, note any vehicles they may be using and let either the police or trading standards know.

“There are many reputable traders that are available, and they will not cold call for business. We would recommend you do some research before committing to works being completed.”

If you have been a victim of a rogue trader, report it to Northamptonshire Police on 101 or online at northants.police.uk. Always dial 999 in an emergency.

How to spot doorstep fraud

Someone that you weren’t expecting knocks on your door warning that there’s a problem with your roof or driveway that needs to be fixed without delay

You’re asked to make a payment upfront for work to be carried out

You’re convinced to go to your bank branch and withdraw money whilst they set up

Additional problems are identified for which additional money is needed immediately

Tips to prevent becoming a victim of doorstep fraud

Never disclose your PIN or let anyone persuade you to hand over your bank card, financial information or withdraw cash

Don’t feel pressured. Don’t agree to hand over money at the door. Take time to think about it and talk to someone you trust

Only let someone in if you’re expecting them or they’re a trusted friend, family member or professional. Don’t feel embarrassed about turning someone away

Check their credentials – a genuine person won’t mind. You can phone the company they represent or check online, but never used contact details they give you

Take the time to think about any offer, even if it’s genuine. Don’t be embarrassed to say ‘no’ or ask them to leave (always get at least three different quotes)

Call 999 if you feel threatened or in danger. Call the police non-emergency number 101 if you’re not in immediate danger but want to report an incident