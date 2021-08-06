'War between kids with knives' on Wellingborough estate where boy was killed

A 'war' between youths with knives was ongoing when a teenager was killed in Wellingborough, an eyewitness has said.

The victim, a 16-year-old boy, was fatally stabbed in Brooke Close on the Queensway estate at about 5.45pm last night with a police investigation ongoing.

Three teenagers have since been arrested on suspicion of murder,

Flowers left at the scene.

Shelley Road is closed in both directions with a police cordon near an underpass that goes to Park Farm.

One passer-by, who did not want to be named, said: "It's a war between young kids with knives, it's sad.

"I have lived here for 13 years and it's getting worse.

"It's not the first time [an incident] has happened."

A police cordon is in place.

The Queensway estate was one of five areas in Northamptonshire and one of 225 nationally identified by a cross-party group of MPs as being 'left behind'.

The boy's murder is the second incident of its kind in a 'left behind' area of the county after the death of Rayon Pennycook in Corby earlier this year.

Senior investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector Joe Banfield, said: “This investigation is moving at a fast pace and I am absolutely determined to bring those that did this to justice.

“For a 16-year-old boy to lose his life in any circumstances is tragic but to have it taken away in this manner is unbelievably sad. Specialist officers are supporting his family at this time and they have asked for privacy while they attempt to come to term with what has happened.

“Three arrests were quickly made last night but I would still appeal for any witnesses or anyone with information to come forward and speak to us.

“Whilst we do believe that this was an isolated incident, high-visibility police patrols will be taking place in Wellingborough today to reassure the local community and I would encourage anyone with concerns in the area to approach one of our officers who will be happy to help.”