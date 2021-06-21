WANTED: Woman, 49, with links to Northamptonshire in relation to child protection offences dating back FIVE YEARS

She has links to Northamptonshire, Avon, Somerset and the West Mercia areas

By Megan Hillery
Monday, 21st June 2021, 4:22 pm

Police are on the hunt for a 49-year-old woman in connection with child protection offences that date back to 2016.

Lorraine Lloyd, 49, has links to Northamptonshire, Avon, Somerset and the West Mercia areas.

Police say that she may be using the surname McNamara or George.

Wanted: Lorraine Lloyd, 49.

Anyone who sees Lloyd should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 16000410547.