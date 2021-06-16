Wanted Wellingborough man has been on the run for almost four years
Police have launched an appeal to find him
A wanted Wellingborough man remains on the run almost four years after skipping his court date.
William Vidler, 24, was due to appear before Wellingborough Magistrates' Court on August 2, 2017, but he failed to turn up and magistrates issued a warrant for his arrest.
He had been charged with two offences of criminal damage to vehicles in April that year.
But almost four years on he has not been captured and today (Wednesday) police launched an appeal to find him.
Vidler has links to the Wellingborough area and is still believed to be in Northamptonshire.
A police spokesman said: "Anyone who sees Vidler, or has information about his whereabouts, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101."