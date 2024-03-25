WANTED: Suspected drink driver with links to Northampton hunted by police after failing to appear at court
The charge dates back to last year
A suspected drink driver with links to Northampton is wanted by police after he failed to appear at court.
Dariusz Edward Guja, aged 40, failed to appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on January 16. He was charged with failing to provide a specimen after being arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of alcohol on March 25, 2023.
Anyone who has seen Guja or who knows of his whereabouts can call police on 101, quoting incident number: 24000031728.