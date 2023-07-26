News you can trust since 1931
WANTED - police want to speak to this man in connection with an allegation of robbery in Rushden

Do you know where Kane Harvey Taylor is?
By Stephanie Weaver
Published 26th Jul 2023, 13:48 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Jul 2023, 13:48 BST

Police are appealing for information about the whereabouts of Kane Harvey Taylor, who has links to East Northamptonshire.

Officers want to speak to the 22-year-old in connection with an allegation of robbery at an address in Kings Road, Rushden, which occurred on the evening of July 8 this year.

Anyone who has seen Taylor or who knows of his whereabouts can call police on 101, or contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via Give information|Crimestoppers (crimestoppers-uk.org).

Please quote incident number 23000421726 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.