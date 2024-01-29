WANTED: Police searching for Northampton woman in relation to knife possession charge

A Northampton woman is wanted by police after she failed to attend court to face a knife possession charge.

Sandra Antonio, aged 51, is wanted after failing to appear at Northampton Magistrates' Court to answer a charge of possession of a bladed article in a public place.

Police are now appealing for help to track her down. Anyone who knows where Antonio is should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111, quoting incident number: 24000029598.