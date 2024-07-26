WANTED: Police searching for Northampton teen in connection with Class A drugs allegations

Kevin Rira is wanted by police.

A Northampton teenager is wanted by police in connection with allegations of possession Class A drugs.

Kevin Rira, aged 19, is wanted for questioning in connection with allegations of possessing Class A drugs.

Police officers are appealing for information regarding the location of Rira.

