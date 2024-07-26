WANTED: Police searching for Northampton teen in connection with Class A drugs allegations
A Northampton teenager is wanted by police in connection with allegations of possession Class A drugs.
Kevin Rira, aged 19, is wanted for questioning in connection with allegations of possessing Class A drugs.
Police officers are appealing for information regarding the location of Rira.
Anyone who knows where Rira is should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111, quoting incident number: 23000640880 when getting in touch to ensure your information reaches the right person as quickly as possible.