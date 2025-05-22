WANTED: Police searching for Northampton man who failed to attend court for drug driving
A Northampton man is wanted by police after failing to attend court to face drug driving and driving without insurance charges.
Alexandru Bogdan Cristea was due in magistrates’ court on April 14 on charges of drug driving and driving without insurance.
The 34-year-old’s last known address was in St Paul’s Road, Northampton.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111, quoting incident number: 24000712015.
Information can also be submitted online at www.northants.police.uk/RO and crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information.