WANTED: Police searching for Northampton man in relation to assault allegation

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell

Assistant editor

Published 6th Oct 2025, 15:18 BST
Rio Daykin-Taylor.placeholder image
Rio Daykin-Taylor.
A Northampton man is wanted by police in relation to an allegation of assault.

Northamptonshire Police is appealing for information regarding the whereabouts of 19-year-old man Rio Daykin-Taylor.

Daykin-Taylor, of Northampton, is wanted in connection with an allegation of assault.

Anyone who has seen Daykin-Taylor or who knows of his whereabouts can call police on 101 or contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number: 25000406687.

Information can also be submitted online at www.northants.police.uk/RO and crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information.

