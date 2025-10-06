WANTED: Police searching for Northampton man in relation to assault allegation

Rio Daykin-Taylor.

A Northampton man is wanted by police in relation to an allegation of assault.

Northamptonshire Police is appealing for information regarding the whereabouts of 19-year-old man Rio Daykin-Taylor.

Daykin-Taylor, of Northampton, is wanted in connection with an allegation of assault.

Anyone who has seen Daykin-Taylor or who knows of his whereabouts can call police on 101 or contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number: 25000406687.

Information can also be submitted online at www.northants.police.uk/RO and crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information.