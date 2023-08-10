WANTED: Police searching for Northampton man in connection with fraud and vehicle crimes
The 42-year-old failed to appear in court in June this year
Police are on the hunt for a wanted Northampton man in connection with fraud and vehicle crimes.
Daleth Webster, aged 42, of Northampton, was due before magistrates at the end of June over fraud and vehicle crime offences. He is now wanted on warrant after failing to appear at court.
Anyone who sees Webster, or who knows where he is, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 23000407990.