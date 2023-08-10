News you can trust since 1931
WANTED: Police searching for Northampton man in connection with fraud and vehicle crimes

The 42-year-old failed to appear in court in June this year
Carly Odell
Carly Odell
Published 10th Aug 2023
Updated 10th Aug 2023, 16:16 BST

Police are on the hunt for a wanted Northampton man in connection with fraud and vehicle crimes.

Daleth Webster, aged 42, of Northampton, was due before magistrates at the end of June over fraud and vehicle crime offences. He is now wanted on warrant after failing to appear at court.

Anyone who sees Webster, or who knows where he is, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 23000407990.