WANTED: Police searching for Northampton man charged with possession of cocaine

Northamptonshire Police is searching for Mohamed Ahmed who is wanted on warrant after failing to appear at court.

The 24-year-old of Northampton failed to appear at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on July 22 last year, after being charged with the possession of a controlled Class A drug – cocaine on September 9, 2021.

Anyone who has seen Ahmed or who knows of his whereabouts can call police on 101 or contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number: 22000422826.