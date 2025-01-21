WANTED: Police searching for man with links to Northampton after allegation he breached court order

Nicholas Edmunds is wanted by police.

A man, who has links to Northampton, is wanted by police after an allegation that he breached a court order.

Nicholas Edmunds, aged 40, is wanted in connection with an allegation that he has failed to comply with a court-imposed order.

Officers are appealing for any information to help them find Edmunds.

Anyone who has seen Edmunds or who knows of his whereabouts can call police on 101, or contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online quoting incident number: 25000019662.