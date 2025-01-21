WANTED: Police searching for man with links to Northampton after allegation he breached court order

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell

Assistant editor

Published 21st Jan 2025, 13:53 BST
Nicholas Edmunds is wanted by police.Nicholas Edmunds is wanted by police.
Nicholas Edmunds is wanted by police.
A man, who has links to Northampton, is wanted by police after an allegation that he breached a court order.

Nicholas Edmunds, aged 40, is wanted in connection with an allegation that he has failed to comply with a court-imposed order.

Officers are appealing for any information to help them find Edmunds.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anyone who has seen Edmunds or who knows of his whereabouts can call police on 101, or contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online quoting incident number: 25000019662.

News you can trust since 1931
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice