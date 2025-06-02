WANTED: Police searching for man, 42, in relation to assault in Northampton

Adrian Jucan.

A 42-year-old man is wanted by police in connection with an assault in Northampton.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northamptonshire Police is appealing for information regarding the whereabouts Adrian Jucan.

The 42-year-old has links to Northampton and is wanted in connection with an assault in Northampton in August 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone who has seen Jucan or who knows of his whereabouts should call police on 101 or contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number: 23000008868.

Information can also be submitted online at www.northants.police.uk/RO and crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information.