WANTED: Police searching for man, 42, in relation to assault in Northampton

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell

Assistant editor

Published 2nd Jun 2025, 13:54 BST
Adrian Jucan.Adrian Jucan.
Adrian Jucan.
A 42-year-old man is wanted by police in connection with an assault in Northampton.

Northamptonshire Police is appealing for information regarding the whereabouts Adrian Jucan.

The 42-year-old has links to Northampton and is wanted in connection with an assault in Northampton in August 2022.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anyone who has seen Jucan or who knows of his whereabouts should call police on 101 or contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number: 23000008868.

Information can also be submitted online at www.northants.police.uk/RO and crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information.

News you can trust since 1931
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice