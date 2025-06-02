WANTED: Police searching for man, 42, in relation to assault in Northampton
A 42-year-old man is wanted by police in connection with an assault in Northampton.
Northamptonshire Police is appealing for information regarding the whereabouts Adrian Jucan.
The 42-year-old has links to Northampton and is wanted in connection with an assault in Northampton in August 2022.
Anyone who has seen Jucan or who knows of his whereabouts should call police on 101 or contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number: 23000008868.
Information can also be submitted online at www.northants.police.uk/RO and crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information.