WANTED: Police searching for man, 39, who has links to Northampton after alleged burglary

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell

Assistant editor

Published 18th Jul 2025, 13:16 BST
Kieron Long is wanted by police.placeholder image
Kieron Long is wanted by police.
A 39-year-old man, who has links to Northampton, is wanted by police after an allegation of burglary.

Northamptonshire Police is appealing for information to help find Kieron Long.

Long has links to the Kingsthorpe area of Northampton and is wanted in connection with an alleged burglary which took place in June.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anyone with information about Long’s whereabouts is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111, quoting incident number: 25000331925.

Information can also be submitted online at www.northants.police.uk/RO and crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information.

News you can trust since 1931
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice