WANTED: Police searching for man, 39, who has links to Northampton after alleged burglary
A 39-year-old man, who has links to Northampton, is wanted by police after an allegation of burglary.
Northamptonshire Police is appealing for information to help find Kieron Long.
Long has links to the Kingsthorpe area of Northampton and is wanted in connection with an alleged burglary which took place in June.
Anyone with information about Long’s whereabouts is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111, quoting incident number: 25000331925.
Information can also be submitted online at www.northants.police.uk/RO and crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information.