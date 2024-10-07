WANTED: Police searching for 53-year-old in connection with violent offences in Daventry

Peter Hill is wanted by Northamptonshire Police.

A 53-year-old man is wanted by police in connection with violent offences in Daventry.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police say an incident involving a number of offences, including violent offences, occurred in Daventry on September 28.

Officers are now keen to trace 53-year-old Hill, who they believe may have information which could assist with their investigation.

Anyone who has seen Hill or who knows of his whereabouts can call police on 101, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number: 24000581194.