WANTED: Police searching for 53-year-old in connection with violent offences in Daventry
A 53-year-old man is wanted by police in connection with violent offences in Daventry.
Police say an incident involving a number of offences, including violent offences, occurred in Daventry on September 28.
Officers are now keen to trace 53-year-old Hill, who they believe may have information which could assist with their investigation.
Anyone who has seen Hill or who knows of his whereabouts can call police on 101, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number: 24000581194.