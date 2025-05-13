WANTED: Police searching for 46-year-old man in connection with incident at Daventry pub

Matthew Masters is wanted by police.

A 46-year-old man is wanted by police after an incident in a Daventry pub.

Matthew Masters, who has links to the Daventry area, is wanted in connection with allegations of threats with an offensive weapon in a public place, non-fatal strangulation and common assault by beating following on June 2 last year.

Anyone who has seen Masters or who knows of his whereabouts can call police on 101, or contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org, quoting incident number: 24000327028.