WANTED: Police searching for 42-year-old in connection with vehicle theft in Northampton
The theft took place in the early hours of June 25
A 42-year-old man is wanted by police in connection with a vehicle theft in Northampton.
Lee Robert Robins is wanted in connection with a theft from a motor vehicle in Valley Road, Northampton, which took place in the early hours of June 25, 2023.
Officers are appealing for information on his whereabouts. Anyone who sees Robins or knows of his whereabouts should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 23000389003.